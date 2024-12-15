Cardi B Reveals Why She Exposed Offset’s Thirsty Texts Amid Hacking Scandal

Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, a hacker posted screenshots of a heated argument between Cardi B and Offset.

It's no secret that things between Cardi B and Offset have gotten heated in recent months. After filing for divorce, the "Enough" rapper announced that she was expecting their third child together. Since then, they've gone back and forth on social media various times, threatening to expose each other, trading insults, and more.

Yesterday, some of Offset's messages were even leaked online after his account was hacked. Screenshots showed a tense conversation between him and Cardi from March. In the messages, Cardi seemingly accused Offset's mother of stealing from her, mentioned his alleged relationship with someone named Pree, and more. As these screenshots made their rounds online, Cardi hopped on X to do some leaking of her own. In response to a critic suggesting that Offset wasn't interested in her, she shared screenshots of some of his most thirsty messages.

Cardi B Says She & Offset Have Been "Peaceful" For A Week 

During a recent chat with her fans on Twitter Spaces, she addressed all of this and provided an update on where she and the former Migos member stand. "I'm not even gonna lie to y'all it was a hack," Cardi said of her and Offset's leaked argument. "Sh*t is old, it's not on purpose. I would never get back with this n***a but I'm not even gonna lie, we've been peaceful for a week. So, we like the energy, it's peaceful for a week. I don't bother you, you don't bother me."

She continued, explaining why she decided to post Offset's thirsty messages. "And yes I did post that f*cking text message myself because it's like I don't like when n****s try to play me. I really don't like when n****s try to play me like I'm not the baddest b*tch," she admitted. "Okay? If a n***a be doing them it's because n****s is just n****s, they dogs."

