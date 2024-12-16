Cardi B & Offset Fling Money At One Another In The Club

Cardi B and Offset ran into each other over the weekend.

Cardi B and Offset were filmed throwing money at one another while they both partied at a club over the weekend. In one recently surfaced clip from the night out, the two can be seen throwing wads of cash at each other. Coincidently arriving at the same venue comes after Cardi filed for divorce, earlier this year.

The clip has been blowing up on social media with fans sharing plenty of laughs, but also being critical of their behavior. "They childish af lol they'll be back together by Spring," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Who’s watching their kids though. Both losers."

Cardi B & Offset Attend The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest drama for the former couple comes after Cardi allegedly leaked messages between her and her ex-husband, on social media. In the texts, Offset appears to attempt to flirt with Cardi, but she shoots him down. She addressed the situation during a conversation with fans on X Spaces. “Sh*t is old," she said. "It’s not on purpose. I will never get back with this ni**a. I’m not even gonna lie, we’ve been peaceful for a week. So, we like the energy … I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me. You heard I’m with a ni**a, don’t bother me. I hear you with a bi**h, I don’t bother you. So, we been on good terms.”

Cardi B & Offset Party At The Same Club

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset back in July of this year, just months before giving birth to her third child in September. Check out the video of Cardi B and Offset below.

