Cardi B Jokes That The Dating Pool Has "Piss In It"

Cardi B has shared an update on her dating life.

Cardi B shared a hot take on the dating scene on X (formerly Twitter) on early Monday morning. In doing so, she shared a post from a user who wrote: "Dating is absolutely TERRIBLE, I found out a n***a still was w/ his bm, stopped talking to him instantly, met someone else, vibes was wayyyy too good, I ended up saying 'something ain’t right, you gotta gf?' this n***a say “why does that matter?' OH MY F*CKING GOD." Cardi added to the post: "I’m telling you ….The dating pool got piss in it."

Fans mostly agreed with Cardi in the replies to her post. "Its like finding the best shopping cart at walmart, its bad," one user wrote. Another wrote: "That’s a relatable sentiment! Finding genuine connections can be tough in today’s dating scene. It’s like navigating through a lot of noise to find something worthwhile!" Others brought up Cardi's ex, Offset.

Cardi B & Offset Attend The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Offset, left and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK © Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardi's latest post comes after filing for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. She's ranted about the Migos rapper on several occasions in the months since, event recently begging someone to take him off her hands. “Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote in one recent post. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b*tches be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heavy !!”

Cardi B Speaks On The Dating Scene