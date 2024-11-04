Azealia Banks Goes Off On Cardi B's "Eye-Gougingly Cringe" Kamala Harris Endorsement

Nicki Minaj caught some insults in the rant as well.

Azealia Banks went off on Cardi B for her "eye gougingly cringe" endorsement of Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, last week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), over the weekend, Banks criticized the Invasion of Privacy rapper while also sending some stray shots at Nicki Minaj.

"Cardi HAS to stop doing that stupid latina shtick she does cause it's forced and not real," Banks wrote. "Sis is from 158th n Broadway. She's a Washington heights Mami at the core. Dominican women intelligent as hell, the shtick is a WILD misrepresentation. She's not even a true throrough bred Bronx rat like she acts like. She moved there at 14. One thing her and Nicki share is secret super intelligence masked by ridiculous chickenhead antics. They are both SUPER smart and well spoken but act r*tarded to seem relatable. They deserve each other's friendship tbh. Just pull a ladies night 2025 alreadyyyy."

Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images © Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images

From there, Banks took more shots at Nicki Minaj as well: "Because they both really act like these dirtbag women they f*cking aren't. I'd bet $1,000 cardi b's story about drugging and stealing from men was a lie. Just like nicki's story about selling Crack was a f*cking lie lmaoo. Nicki went to F. H. LaGuardia. Us LaGuardia girls literally are compleeeeeeeeete f*cking NERDS. We're way too uppity and dedicated to art to sell Crack lmaoooo. Like get f*cking real."

Azealia Banks Slams Cardi B

It comes as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump gear up for election day on Tuesday.