Azealia Banks Goes Off On Cardi B's "Eye-Gougingly Cringe" Kamala Harris Endorsement

BYCole Blake492 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Azealia Banks Performs At Noise Pop Festival
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music &amp; Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj caught some insults in the rant as well.

Azealia Banks went off on Cardi B for her "eye gougingly cringe" endorsement of Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, last week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), over the weekend, Banks criticized the Invasion of Privacy rapper while also sending some stray shots at Nicki Minaj.

"Cardi HAS to stop doing that stupid latina shtick she does cause it's forced and not real," Banks wrote. "Sis is from 158th n Broadway. She's a Washington heights Mami at the core. Dominican women intelligent as hell, the shtick is a WILD misrepresentation. She's not even a true throrough bred Bronx rat like she acts like. She moved there at 14. One thing her and Nicki share is secret super intelligence masked by ridiculous chickenhead antics. They are both SUPER smart and well spoken but act r*tarded to seem relatable. They deserve each other's friendship tbh. Just pull a ladies night 2025 alreadyyyy."

Read More: Cardi B Continues To Blast Haters After Kamala Harris Rally Speech: “I Worked So Hard”

Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images © Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images

From there, Banks took more shots at Nicki Minaj as well: "Because they both really act like these dirtbag women they f*cking aren't. I'd bet $1,000 cardi b's story about drugging and stealing from men was a lie. Just like nicki's story about selling Crack was a f*cking lie lmaoo. Nicki went to F. H. LaGuardia. Us LaGuardia girls literally are compleeeeeeeeete f*cking NERDS. We're way too uppity and dedicated to art to sell Crack lmaoooo. Like get f*cking real."

Azealia Banks Slams Cardi B

Check out Banks' full rant about Cardi below. It comes as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump gear up for election day on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Azealia Banks, Cardi B, and the 2024 election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Azealia Banks Continues Going Off On Lil Nas X Amid Twitter Feud

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...