Cardi B Reveals She Went On A Massive Shopping Spree After Divorce From Offset

Cole Blake
Cardi also revealed how much she's charging for shows.

Cardi B says she went on a massive shopping spree following her divorce from Offset, spending $2 million on designer jewelry, bags, and more. She explained the decision after claiming she charges $1.5 million for concerts in the United States. “In October alone, I spent about $2 million just on my gifts I bought for myself,” Cardi said on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “Because you know what? I’m divorced, I’m single and shopping makes me feel good.”

The topic originally arose as fans complained about the latest delay to her long-awaited sophomore album. She explained that, despite not dropping a new album since 2018, she's not hurting for cash. “I get paid $1.5 million to do shows in America, depending on the venue. Because If the venue is big, I gotta get $2 million. If I’m going out of the state, I’m getting [$2.5 million.]," she said. “I pay my nanny for my baby $700 a day,. Every single time I step out just hair and makeup is about $4,000, $5,000, depending on the length of the f*ckig hair. My outfits don’t even be less than f*cking $8,000. Just so I can step out of the house, let’s make that clear.”

From there, she promised the new album would eventually come. “It’s gonna come and everything is gonna make sense,” she added. “I know I say that all the time, but I swear that on everything. I have no choice but to put it the f*ck out.” Cardi had been saying that the project would be dropping before 2025 throughout the year. Her tone changed in recent weeks after admitting this had been the "weirdest year I have ever experienced."

Cardi B Discusses Her Finances

Cardi also recently remarked that she's going to be hitting the "reset button" and "whipping everybody’s ass" in 2025. Check out Cardi B's latest rant on social media below.

