Cardi B Seems Unfazed After Offset Appears To Threaten To Expose Her

Cardi B is over it.

It's no secret that Cardi B has a lot on her plate at the moment. The NYC rapper is currently working on her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, which does not have an official release date yet. She also just had her third child a few months ago, while in the process of a divorce from the child's father Offset. Now, there appears to be some tension between her and the former Migos member, which seemingly hit the internet earlier this week.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, he appeared to threaten to expose Cardi. "I could get on here and make you look the fool you is I'm bout to hit [bomb emojis] the bomb blow all this sh*t up," he wrote. For now, it remains unclear exactly what he was threatening to reveal, but it's apparent that he's fed up. Cardi has yet to directly address his post, though she did take to X with some interesting messages yesterday (November 22).

Cardi B With Some Interesting Tweets

"One of them days," she wrote simply in one tweet, followed by "Song of the Day: French Montana - 'Ain't Worried About Nothin.'" It's unconfirmed whether or not this was a direct response to her ex. With that being said, however, things have gotten ugly between them in recent weeks. Late last month, for example, Cardi shared a series of tweets in which she ripped Offset to shreds. "Bro I wish the worst on this man," she wrote at the time. "I never hated somebody soooo much and these b*tches be so [thirsty] to have him."