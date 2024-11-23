Cardi B Seems Unfazed After Offset Appears To Threaten To Expose Her

BYCaroline Fisher809 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: DesMoines
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B is over it.

It's no secret that Cardi B has a lot on her plate at the moment. The NYC rapper is currently working on her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, which does not have an official release date yet. She also just had her third child a few months ago, while in the process of a divorce from the child's father Offset. Now, there appears to be some tension between her and the former Migos member, which seemingly hit the internet earlier this week.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, he appeared to threaten to expose Cardi. "I could get on here and make you look the fool you is I'm bout to hit [bomb emojis] the bomb blow all this sh*t up," he wrote. For now, it remains unclear exactly what he was threatening to reveal, but it's apparent that he's fed up. Cardi has yet to directly address his post, though she did take to X with some interesting messages yesterday (November 22).

Read More: Cardi B Goes Full Mom Mode By Threatening To Destroy Her Kids' iPads Amid Offset Split

Cardi B With Some Interesting Tweets

"One of them days," she wrote simply in one tweet, followed by "Song of the Day: French Montana - 'Ain't Worried About Nothin.'" It's unconfirmed whether or not this was a direct response to her ex. With that being said, however, things have gotten ugly between them in recent weeks. Late last month, for example, Cardi shared a series of tweets in which she ripped Offset to shreds. "Bro I wish the worst on this man," she wrote at the time. "I never hated somebody soooo much and these b*tches be so [thirsty] to have him."

Cardi went on to say that Offset's friends and family members refuse to check him, which could explain why he's turned out this way. "I truly hate this dirty a*s narcissistic piece of sh*t," she said. "And his family and his friends never check him."

Read More: Offset Appears To Threaten To Expose Cardi B In Cryptic Post & Delete

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...