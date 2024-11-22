Cardi B Goes Full Mom Mode By Threatening To Destroy Her Kids' iPads Amid Offset Split

Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Dec. 10, 2023.
These whipper-snappers these days...

Cardi B might be going through a nasty split with Offset, but they still seem committed to coparenting their three kids together. Six-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave are almost done with their school year, and Cardi has to go to some parent-teacher conferences. On Thursday (November 21), she took to her Instagram Story to post about how she wants to keep her kids in line before these meetings, presumably to also set a good example for her and 'Set's two-month-old baby girl. "I better hear some good s**t or else," the Bronx femcee warned about Kulture and Wave in school.

"iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off. I am not playing. I am that type of mom," Cardi B remarked. However, she clarified that she was just playing around, even if she really does care a lot about how her kids perform and behave at school. The 32-year-old just wanted to hear good news from their teachers. And she's got to make sure that her little baby girl learns that from the jump, too...

Cardi B At A Kamala Harris Rally

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Sadly, other recent Cardi B updates are more disappointing, such as a limbo-continuing update on her highly anticipated sophomore album. "I’ve been feeling so emotional lately," she told her Instagram Live viewers. "Because I know next year is going to be my f***ing year. This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced. I don’t know what the f**k happened this year, I can’t even tell you. [...] [I] fell in love.

"Then fell out of love, then got a divorce," Cardi B continued. "[...] I don’t know what the f**k is going on. I’m going through a very different transition in my f***ing life and life is moving a little bit too fast. I don’t want to crash. I have to get my s**t together. Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out. I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend. I’m h*e-less right now. I gotta get my s**t together."

