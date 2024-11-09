Cardi B Drops New Song Snippet To Celebrate Grammy Nomination

Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
That sophomore album is still on the way.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are coming soon, and we finally got the list of nominees in all its categories. This obviously sparked a lot of discussion, but fortunately, it also led some artists with upcoming projects to fuel their rollout and teases a little more. Chief among these examples is Cardi B, who recently took to social media to celebrate her nomination in the Best Rap Performance category for "Enough (Miami)" and express her gratitude by sharing a new, dramatic, ominous snippet from her highly anticipated (and long-delayed) sophomore album. "Ahhhh so grateful.." she posted over a short audio of the snippet in question. "and the fact that this song is my light work. Whew!!! This album honey... anyways thank you guys. Enjoy your day!!"

Apart from Cardi B, other Best Rap Performance nominees this year include two Kendrick Lamar appearances with "Not Like Us" and the Future and Metro Boomin collab "Like That' – one of seven K.Dot nods – plus nominations for Common and Pete Rock's "When The Sun Shines Again" with De La Soul's Posdnuos, Doechii's "NISSAN ALTIMA," Eminem's "Houdini," and GloRilla's "Yeah Glo!"

Cardi B Teases New Music

As far as the wider Grammys nominations for 2025, Cardi B was not the only female superstar to land some nods with no 2024 album. SZA also picked up some nominations for her track "Saturn," and Beyoncé made Grammy history with a leading 11 nominations this year, the most ever for a female artist in a single year. In addition, she's now the most nominated artist in Recording Academy history. In the hip-hop categories, though, Doechii got a Best New Artist nod plus a Rap Album of the Year nomination, whereas other nominees in the latter category include J. Cole and Common and Pete Rock.

Back to Cardi B, the headlines around her these days center more around her extracurriculars than her musical career moves. For example, fans continue to try to guess her and Offset's recent child's name, and the election also brought about many strong statements from her. We'll see if this Grammy nomination will lead to the reveal that the sophomore album is right around the corner.

