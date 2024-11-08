Beyonce Breaks Her Own Record With 2025 Grammy Nominations

Beyonce's reign continues.

It's already been a huge year for Beyonce. The hitmaker unleashed her eighth studio album in March, COWBOY CARTER, just a few months after closing her record-breaking "Renaissance" tour. She also launched her own whiskey brand, SirDavis, which has already been a massive success. Now, she's set a new record with her 2025 Grammy nominations.

According to Billboard, she's in the running for 11 awards, the most ever in a year for a woman artist. She beat her own record, 10, which she previously shared with Lauryn Hill. Hill received 10 nods at the 1999 Grammys ceremony, and Beyonce at the 2010 ceremony. She's competing for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and more.

Beyonce Nominated For 11 Grammys

Beyonc√© accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other nominees include Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and more. News of Beyonce's nominations arrives amid claims that she was snubbed at both the People's Choice Country Awards and the Country Music Awards. She wasn't nominated in a single category at the CMAs despite the success of COWBOY CARTER. She also left the PCCAs empty-handed despite being nominated for a whopping 17 awards.