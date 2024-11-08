Beyonce Breaks Her Own Record With 2025 Grammy Nominations

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Artists Kelly Rowland, left, and Beyonc√© Knowles-Carter, right, take the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Beyonce's reign continues.

It's already been a huge year for Beyonce. The hitmaker unleashed her eighth studio album in March, COWBOY CARTER, just a few months after closing her record-breaking "Renaissance" tour. She also launched her own whiskey brand, SirDavis, which has already been a massive success. Now, she's set a new record with her 2025 Grammy nominations.

According to Billboard, she's in the running for 11 awards, the most ever in a year for a woman artist. She beat her own record, 10, which she previously shared with Lauryn Hill. Hill received 10 nods at the 1999 Grammys ceremony, and Beyonce at the 2010 ceremony. She's competing for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and more.

Read More: Beyoncé Transforms Into "Baywatch Pamela Anderson" For Votes On Election Day

Beyonce Nominated For 11 Grammys

Beyonc√© accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other nominees include Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and more. News of Beyonce's nominations arrives amid claims that she was snubbed at both the People's Choice Country Awards and the Country Music Awards. She wasn't nominated in a single category at the CMAs despite the success of COWBOY CARTER. She also left the PCCAs empty-handed despite being nominated for a whopping 17 awards.

Veteran of the genre Dolly Parton even weighed in on the snubs during an interview with Variety earlier this year. "There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she said in part. What do you think of setting a new record for most Grammy nominations as a solo woman artist in one year? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Beyonce's Dad Refutes Claim That She Was Booed At Kamala Harris Rally

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...