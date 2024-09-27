Beyonce Leaves People's Choice Country Awards Empty-Handed Despite 17 Nominations

Despite the tremendous success of her latest album Cowboy Carter, Beyonce has walked away from yet another country music awards ceremony empty-handed. The "Texas Hold 'Em" performer was nominated for an impressive 17 People's Choice Country Awards this year. Sadly, she lost in all categories, including People's Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Artist, and more.
Of course, Bey's fanbase believes she's been snubbed, as she was only recognized briefly thanks to Shaboozey. He won Best New Artist and gave her a quick shoutout at the end of his acceptance speech. "Thank you Beyonce, you're amazing," he concluded before making his exit.
Shaboozey Gives Beyonce A Shoutout At People's Choice Country Awards
This isn't the only time the hive has been outraged about their queen's country album getting overlooked, however. She wasn't nominated for a single Country Music Award either, which sparked a great deal of backlash. Dolly Parton even chimes in on the snub during her interview with Variety this month, providing her best guess as to why Beyonce wasn't given the recognition her supporters believe she deserves.
"There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she told the outlet before praising both Beyonce and her album Cowboy Carter. "I don't think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album." What do you think of Beyonce leaving yet another country music awards show without an award? Are you surprised? Do you think she was snubbed or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.