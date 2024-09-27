Beyonce Leaves People's Choice Country Awards Empty-Handed Despite 17 Nominations

Shaboozey Gives Beyonce A Shoutout At People's Choice Country Awards

This isn't the only time the hive has been outraged about their queen's country album getting overlooked, however. She wasn't nominated for a single Country Music Award either, which sparked a great deal of backlash. Dolly Parton even chimes in on the snub during her interview with Variety this month, providing her best guess as to why Beyonce wasn't given the recognition her supporters believe she deserves.

"There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she told the outlet before praising both Beyonce and her album Cowboy Carter. "I don't think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album." What do you think of Beyonce leaving yet another country music awards show without an award? Are you surprised? Do you think she was snubbed or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.