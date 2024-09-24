Nicki Minaj Refutes Rumors She Dissed Beyonce As An "Absolute Lie"

TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC - Show
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Beyonce (L) and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Nicki Minaj says she never took a shot at Beyonce.

Nicki Minaj has refuted the rumors that she intended to diss Beyonce by tweeting and deleting the phrase, "Robot on timing." When a theory about the meaning of their alleged post began to spread, Minaj took to the comments section of an Instagram post to write: “This is an absolute lie.” 

Regardless of Nicki’s clarification, fans weren’t buying that all is well between her and Beyonce as she’s continuously criticized JAY-Z on social media in recent weeks. “I still can't figure out how ya maintain a genuine friendship with somebody who very openly hates your spouse,” one user commented. “Like how does that work? Cuz if u say something about her husband, it's up.” Another wrote: “When you speak on somebody husband I hope you know his wife will never deal with you again. I know I wouldn’t and I would tell you to take that up with me since you female as well!”

Nicki Minaj & Beyonce Perform Together At Barclays Center

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Nicki Minaj (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

As for Nicki's criticism of JAY-Z, she's been unhappy with the role he played in selecting Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. With the game being in New Orleans, she wanted the NFL to choose the hometown artist and her longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne. In an initial post on the matter, Minaj wrote: “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House N****R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n****z will keep son’ing you!!!!!"

Nicki Minaj Clarifies Stance On Beyonce

Check out Nicki Minaj’s full response to the drama on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

