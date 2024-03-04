Justin Bieber's Mom Shares Adorable Baby Pics On His 30th B-Day

Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared a series of baby pictures of the singer on Instagram in honor of his 30th birthday, this weekend. In the caption, she admitted that looking back on the photos and reminiscing brought her to tears earlier in the week.

"30 YEARS! Just like that. Happy birthday Justin," she began. "I’m not going to lie I’ve had a few good cries this week looking back through photos reminiscing. Time goes by so fast. It’s been amazing to see you become the man you are today @justinbieber. I’m so honored to be your mom. I love you more than you know. I can’t wait to see the great things God has planned for you ahead. You ain’t seen nothing yet!"

Justin Bieber & Pattie Mallette Attend YouTube Originals Premiere

US model Hailey Bieber (L), Canadian singer Justin Bieber (C) and her mother Pattie Mallette arrive for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin's fans joined in the celebration in the comments section. One user wrote: "Thank u for sharing these memories. And we won’t ever thank u enough for keeping Justin, u saved his life and he saved mine. Thank u." Another added: "my heart is melting thank you for justin’s existence literally and for posting his videos on youtube, so the world was able to be gifted with his beautiful voice, been supporting him for over 15 years and i owe him for so much of my happiness." The pictures also include Mallette during the pregnancy and Justin more recently. Check out Mallette's post for her son below.

Justin Bieber's Mom Celebrates His 30th B-Day

Bieber’s wife, Hailey, also shared a post in celebration of his birthday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin Bieber on HotNewHipHop.

