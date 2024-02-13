Justin Bieber Did Not Perform At Super Bowl LVIII With USHER, Here's Why

The Super Bowl Halftime Show always produces some interesting story angles every year. In just two days since the performance, fans already have so much to say about it. In fact, fans are already trying/hoping to get certain artists to hit centerfield when the game heads to New Orleans, Louisiana in 2025. Of course, Super Bowl LVIII's (58) headlining act was Texas-born R&B legend USHER. The show was widely praised due to its impressive choreography, singing, and overall energy. Another reason why it was widely loved could be attributed to the guest acts. Lil' Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R., and Alicia Keys were just a few who joined USHER. However, one person who was missing in action was Justin Bieber.

The Canadian pop superstar was a highly-anticipated Super Bowl performer. He and USHER have a handful of tracks together as well. Bieber recruited his mentor for "Somebody to Love" and its remix, "First Dance," and "Peaches (Remix)." So, why did we not get to see some nostalgic songs be put on display for the millions of people watching?

There Are No Hard Feelings Between Bieber & USHER

Well, it was as simple as Justin saying "he wasn't feeling it." That comes from The Neighborhood Talk and sources close to Page Six. However, there is no ill will whatsoever. In fact, Biebs went on IG to congratulate his pal for show will he sat in the stands watching it all unfold, according to Uproxx. "LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE ‘A’ TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY 😘" It is also worth mentioning Bieber did have health complications not too long ago. But, it is good to see the brotherly love.

