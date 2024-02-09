Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris To Perform "Yeah!" At The Super Bowl, Justin Bieber Could Also Join

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show since it was announced back in September. It's already been confirmed that his headlining slot will run two minutes longer than usual, or 15 minutes in total. It goes without saying that supporters have been curious about what they can expect to see during the show, and luckily, Usher recently provided them with some exciting new details.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Usher revealed that he'll be performing a fan-favorite, and the longest-running No. 1 single of 2004, "Yeah!" As if that news wasn't exciting enough, he also shared that his collaborators, Lil Jon and Ludacris, will be joining him for the performance.

Usher To Perform With Ludacris & Lil Jon

Usher, Ludacris and Lil' Jon during Usher's "Confessions" Album Release Party at Boulevard in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Safilo USA)

“I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ let’s just start there,” he explained. “It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda’s here and not play ‘Yeah!'” At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed whether or not they'll also perform “Lovers & Friends.”

Ludacris and Lil Jon will certainly make the performance all the more explosive. They may not be the only ones joining the R&B icon onstage, however. A source recently chatted with TMZ and revealed that he's also in talks with Justin Bieber about a possible appearance. Reportedly, the two of them have been in direct contact recently about the performance, though JB's appearance is just a rumor for now.

Justin Bieber Could Join Usher For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher and Justin Bieber perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

What do you think of Ludacris and Lil Jon joining Usher for his Super Bowl Halftime Show? Are you looking forward to seeing them perform "Yeah!"? What about Usher reportedly reaching out to Justin Bieber to see if he's interested in performing?

