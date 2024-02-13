Erykah Badu's "Soft Dude" Super Bowl Tweet Offends Some, But She Doesn't Care

Another Super Bowl Sunday has come and gone, but as per usual, the media isn't done discussing everything that went down on the field, in the stands, and online this past weekend. At the game itself, Usher crushed his Halftime show with help from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., and others. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce had all eyes on him – not only thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift but also due to the iron-tight grip he had on Andy Reid's arm during a particularly tense moment between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. On the internet, it's Erykah Badu who had fans cutting up over her comments on the big game.

"Perfect day to cheat with a soft dude," the 52-year-old remarked on Twitter/x, earning upwards of 25K likes. "Men gone be watchin' football," Badu further noted of her reason for promoting infidelity. Longtime fans of the genre-bending performer know that she has a great sense of humour and loves to show that side of herself on social media, but of course, at least one user was offended by the joke.

Erykah Badu Offers Super Bowl Sunday Advice

"You too old for this," they told Badu, who didn't hesitate to match their energy. "Your eyes are very close together 🤷🏽‍♀️," the mother of two remarked, shutting down unsolicited feedback with quickness. "Yeah she really should have minded her business on this one Ms. Badu," one of the singer's loyal supporters gassed her diss up.

Negative Response Earns Clap Back from "The Healer"

In the early hours of Tuesday (February 13) morning, Erykah Badu sent out another tweet addressing those offended by her words. "And if [you] mad about that tweet... Unfollow me. I don't trust people with no sense of humor. Beat it," she confidently declared. Do you take issue with "The Healer" hitmaker's thoughts about Super Bowl Sunday? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

