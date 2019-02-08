offensive
- SportsErykah Badu's "Soft Dude" Super Bowl Tweet Offends Some, But She Doesn't CareAccording to the legendary singer, Super Bowl Sunday is a great occasion for infidelity.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Apologizes After Joking About Gender-Affirming SurgeryLil Nas X found himself at the center of controversy today.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicTyga Apologizes For Offensive "Ay Caramba" Music VideoHe joined American Cholo on L.A. Leakers for a poignant discussion about using stereotypes in the visual to his latest single.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNetflix Advises Employees Offended By Content To Quit: ReportAfter its debacle with staff over Dave Chappelle's transphobia allegations, the platform reportedly released a new memo.By Erika Marie
- AnticsMachine Gun Kelly Addresses Those Offended By His PapayaAfter his new video "why are you here" left people clutching pearls over suggestive fruit, Machine Gun Kelly came through to deliver a PSA. By Mitch Findlay
- StreetwearComme des Garçons Apologizes After Accusations Of Cultural AppropriationParis Fashion Week is in full swing.By Cole Blake
- TVStephen A. Smith Goes On Rant Calling Kyrie Irving Criticism "Offensive:" WatchThe narrative surrounding Kyrie continues to dive deep.By Alexander Cole
- RandomTexas School Sued For Filling In Black Student's Fade With A SharpieJ.T.'s parents are clapping back.By Chantilly Post
- BeefJuice WRLD Savagely Roasts Comedian Who Made Fun Of XXXTentacion's DeathJuice WRLD came through with a unique diss.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Wilson Gifts $12K In Amazon Stock To His Offensive LineWilson is putting his new contract to good use.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRihanna's Fenty Beauty Pulls “Geisha Chic” Highlighter After Fans Deemed It OffensiveThe product will come back with a new name.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrippie Redd Memes Kodak Black & Young M.A As Married CoupleThe creep factor on this Kodak Black, Young M.A meme is really odorous.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTomi Lahren Calls On Twitter's Feminists To Defend Against The Game's Dog Walk SlanderThe Game hit a nerve in Tomi Lahren's Right-leaning political armor.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung M.A. Feels Disrespected By Kodak Black's Flirtations: "Y'all N----s Alright?"Young M.A. reacts to "The Kodak Black Situation."By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Heralds His New Suburban Protégé: "NHL Whiteboy"Meek Mill finds "Whiteboy" talent on the set of "The Little Rascals."By Devin Ch
- MusicKurtis Blow Blasts Virginia AG Mark Herring For Blackface "Tribute"Kurtis Blow does, however, pray for Herring.By Aron A.