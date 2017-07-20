soft
- SportsErykah Badu's "Soft Dude" Super Bowl Tweet Offends Some, But She Doesn't CareAccording to the legendary singer, Super Bowl Sunday is a great occasion for infidelity.By Hayley Hynes
- TVShaq Had Some Harsh Words For Joel Embiid In Light Of Recent PlayShaq has no time for soft play.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBen Simmons Harshly Rips 76ers After Embarrassing Loss To The HeatThe 76ers were a mess last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLou Williams Reacts To Report About Kawhi Leonard's LeBron DissWilliams isn't too sure about Stephen A. Smith's sources.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwight Howard Reveals How He Felt When Kobe Bryant Called Him "Soft"Howard and Bryant didn't mesh very well in Los Angeles.By Alexander Cole
- NewsBlack Milk Returns With BJ The Chicago Kid For Impossibly Smooth "If U Say"Black Milk returns for single "If U Say" with BJ The Chicago Kid from his upcoming album "DiVE."By hnhh
- MusicDrake Had Time To Clap Back At Hater Who Thinks He's SoftHe said what he said. By Chantilly Post
- NewsSabrina Caludio Goes Back To Her Roots With "As Long As You're Asleep"Claudio said it's one of her "fave ever."By hnhh
- MusicJuice WRLD Misses Eminem's Prime: "The Game Is Motherfu*king Soft"Juice WRLD pines for a simpler time, where Eminem and his ilk were free to disrespect willy-nilly. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDennis Rodman Tells NBA Players To "Stop Wearing Tampons"Rodman thinks the NBA is getting soft.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBen Simmons Says 76ers Were "Too Soft" Vs. Hawks, Jimmy Butler ObjectsBen Simmons' triple-double wasn't enough against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Apologizes To The World On Behalf Of Atlanta For Becoming “Soft”Could 21 Savage be talking to Yung Joc for wearing a dress the other day in the streets of ATL?By Kevin Goddard
- MusicQueen Latifah Says Today's Rappers Have "Lost Their Balls"Queen Latifah has some strong word for today's emcees.By Matt F