Drake Takes A Victory Lap After Winning Super Bowl Bet, Fans Call Him "Zesty" For It

Drake is someone who loves to wager whenever he has the chance. Overall, he had an amazing opportunity to do just that recently as it was the Super Bowl. However, instead of crafting a parlay like some people would do, he opted to do something else. He kept it simple and only bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win. He bet over $1 million on the game which would ultimately double his money if they won. The rapper noted that he couldn't bet against the Swifties, which is ultimately why he chose the Chiefs.

Last night, the big game was played and it was arguably one of the best Super Bowls ever. Sure, it was pretty boring in the first half, but the second half was elite as both teams went band for band. Eventually, the game went to overtime where the Chiefs were able to deliver a truly astounding win. Fans could not believe that Patrick Mahomes was able to take over and give himself a third Super Bowl win. That said, the win propelled Drake to a huge win on Stake, and he made sure to celebrate after the game.

Drake Takes The W

In the clip above, Drake addresses one of the owners over at Stake, and how he wants his cash sooner rather than later. However, in true internet fashion, Drizzy was immediately called out for acting "zesty." "Why he always reset to duck lips after uttering a word out," one fan asked in the Akademiks comments section. "Bro I don’t think he joking anymore he’s really zesty," said another. Needless to say, some fans out there are pretty ruthless as it pertains to the artist. No matter what, Drake just won over $1 million, so he is laughing at the haters.

Did you watch the Super Bowl? If so, were you happy with the results? Let us know in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

