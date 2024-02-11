Drake Says He "Can't Bet Against The Swifties" & Drops $1.1 Million On The Chiefs

Drake is confident enough in the Kansas City Chiefs to drop $1.1 million on the team to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. He shared a screenshot of his bet slip through Stake on Instagram, Saturday night. "I can’t bet against the swifties @stake," Drake captioned the bet. If the Chiefs are victorious, the Toronto rapper will bring in over $2.3 million in earnings.

Fans had mixed responses to the bet in the comments section. "Drake has the script," one user joked. Another wrote: "NINER GANG! Till the death of me." Others shared gifs of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Celebrate AFC Championship Win

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating throughout the 2023 NFL season. Accordingly, the iconic singer has been in attendance at several games, including the team's victory in the AFC Championship, last month. “We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce told reporters in October, regarding the media frenzy over their relationship. "But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.” Check out Drake's bet on Kelce and the Chiefs below.

Drake Shares His Super Bowl Pick

In addition to the Chiefs-49ers matchup, the Super Bowl will also feature a halftime performance from Usher. TMZ reports that Alicia Keys will be joining him on stage. The show comes after Usher dropped his new album, Coming Home, on Friday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and the Super Bowl on HotNewHipHop.

