Kanye West Unveils Super Bowl Commercial For Yeezy: Watch

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures just came out, and it looks like this isn't where the rollout will stop. Moreover, the former just unveiled a new Super Bowl commercial for Yeezy (here's a Twitter link if he deletes it later), featuring a woman running on a treadmill as the Freddie Gibbs-assisted album cut "Back to Me" plays in the background. It's a very simple and minimalist ad that we doubt will actually air during the game, given all of Ye's controversies and issues with big brands as of late. Still, this is the same person that was able to host listening parties in big cities and big arenas, so maybe there's a good chance that he'll actually get a spot on national television.

Furthermore, this is contributing to the immense hype and excitement for Vultures finally dropping this weekend... for Apple Music users. Spotify still doesn't have it, and as of writing this article, even Apple seemingly took it down, so how long Kanye West's release will last is up in the air. Regardless, this commercial also highlights one of the most beloved aspects of this album so far in fans' eyes: Freddie Gibbs' feature verse. It's probably the most universally praised part of this whole thing, in addition to other features and the production.

Kanye West's Yeezy Super Bowl Ad: Watch

In fact, folks are talking about pretty much anything Kanye West did with this album except for the lyrics, which is normal because they're hard to catch cohesively on first listens. It's also because all of the drama surrounding this drop, and how folks are more interested in him making music than taking a stance on backlash. Alas, the Chicago artist still peppers his art with brash reminders of his views. The worst part is that the bars aren't of a high enough quality to look past these leanings.

Meanwhile, do you think that this Super Bowl ad will actually hit households this Sunday? How does "Back to Me" compare to other cuts on Vultures like "Fuk Sumn"? Let us know your thoughts on all of this down in the comments section below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

