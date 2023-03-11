commercial
- MusicCam'ron Compares Drake To Michael Jackson: "You Got To Realize The Run He's On"The Boy versus The King Of Pop isn't that far of a debate, the Dipset MC thinks, and he argued that folks try to use Drizzy's success against him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Launch New Drink "Gin & Juice": See Promo VideosWhat better name to give to your newest extracurricular creation than one of your most definitive hits as two West Coast legends?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVKanye West Unveils Super Bowl Commercial For Yeezy: WatchWe're not betting on this actually airing during the Super Bowl, but it's still kind of neat to see that Ye is going hard for this rollout.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearASAP Rocky Shines In New Fenty Beauty AdFeaturing a very fitting snippet from his track and music video, "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)," the New York rapper never fails to stun.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearTyler, The Creator Taps Lil Yachty For le FLEUR* Season 2 Commercial: WatchThe Golf Wang mastermind's clothing empire keeps growing, and this newest ad shows another rap pioneer joining the fray.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Builds More Hype Around Playing With His Sons In Newest Beats AdDo you think LeBron could play with Bryce?By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Star In New Gucci CommercialThe rumored couple are jetting off in style in the new ad.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Was A "Ball Of Energy" According To Commercial Co-StarJamie Foxx is back to his energetic self according a co-star on one of his recent commercials.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Talks Hip Hop 50, Going Commercial, And More On "Drink Champs"Big Daddy Kane says that hip hop music "has no origin."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureASAP Rocky Gets Diapers For Rihanna In New Beats Ad: WatchASAP Rocky gets his cardio in grabbing diapers in the video ad.By Jake Lyda
- MusicNormani Teases "Candy Paint," Her New Song & First Single In A YearHopefully the bustling and confident track drops sooner rather than later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePETA Shares "Last Of Us"-Inspired Ad Blaming Meat For The ApocalypsePETA is airing a new commercial about meat causing the end of the world, this weekend.By Cole Blake