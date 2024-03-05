Michelle Williams' Uber One Ad Laughs Off Lack Of Destiny's Child Recognition: Watch

Destiny's Child wouldn't have been what it was without the work of Michelle Williams, but still, the 44-year-old finds herself standing in Beyonce's shadow all these years later. As a young woman striving to stand out in the entertainment industry, it couldn't have been easy to constantly be compared to Queen B and Kelly Rowland, not to mention other contemporaries. Thankfully, Williams is now able to laugh off long-running jokes about her being DC's "forgotten member."

In recent months, both Bey and Rowland have been all over the news, the former for her highly anticipated Act II album, and the latter for her new Netflix Original film, Mea Culpa, directed by Tyler Perry. While Rowland shut down questions about the possibility of a Destiny's Child reunion album while promoting her movie, Williams is welcoming opportunities to talk about her musical past, notably in a new commercial for Uber One, in which she addresses the disparity in attention she receives when compared to her counterparts.

Read More: "Mea Culpa": Kelly Rowland Rejects Destiny's Child Reunion Question During Netflix Interview

Michelle Williams Collabs with Uber One

The Australian ad premiered on Monday (March 4), showing Williams walking through a park, coffee in hand. She eventually finds a bench to sit on, where she opens her Uber app to see how much money she's saved. "OK, OK, my Uber One membership savings don’t disappoint," the songstress declares. "You know what is disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me," she adds. Afterward, a man conveniently calls out her name, generating an excited reaction, only for Williams to realize he was talking to his dog.

On the topic of Destiny's Child, earlier this year, nearly all the historic girl group's members were able to pose for a picture together for the first time. Farrah Franklin was absent, making the moment slightly less than perfect, but still, seeing how much the other five women have grown into themselves over the decades is sweet to see. Check out photos at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Destiny's Child Reunites: All Five Members Pose For First Picture Together

[Via]