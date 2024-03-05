Michelle Williams' Uber One Ad Laughs Off Lack Of Destiny's Child Recognition: Watch

Make no mistake, the "Bootylicious" hitmaker isn't bitter.

BYHayley Hynes
Destiny's Child at BET Awards 05

Destiny's Child wouldn't have been what it was without the work of Michelle Williams, but still, the 44-year-old finds herself standing in Beyonce's shadow all these years later. As a young woman striving to stand out in the entertainment industry, it couldn't have been easy to constantly be compared to Queen B and Kelly Rowland, not to mention other contemporaries. Thankfully, Williams is now able to laugh off long-running jokes about her being DC's "forgotten member."

In recent months, both Bey and Rowland have been all over the news, the former for her highly anticipated Act II album, and the latter for her new Netflix Original film, Mea Culpa, directed by Tyler Perry. While Rowland shut down questions about the possibility of a Destiny's Child reunion album while promoting her movie, Williams is welcoming opportunities to talk about her musical past, notably in a new commercial for Uber One, in which she addresses the disparity in attention she receives when compared to her counterparts.

Read More: "Mea Culpa": Kelly Rowland Rejects Destiny's Child Reunion Question During Netflix Interview

Michelle Williams Collabs with Uber One

The Australian ad premiered on Monday (March 4), showing Williams walking through a park, coffee in hand. She eventually finds a bench to sit on, where she opens her Uber app to see how much money she's saved. "OK, OK, my Uber One membership savings don’t disappoint," the songstress declares. "You know what is disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me," she adds. Afterward, a man conveniently calls out her name, generating an excited reaction, only for Williams to realize he was talking to his dog.

On the topic of Destiny's Child, earlier this year, nearly all the historic girl group's members were able to pose for a picture together for the first time. Farrah Franklin was absent, making the moment slightly less than perfect, but still, seeing how much the other five women have grown into themselves over the decades is sweet to see. Check out photos at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Destiny's Child Reunites: All Five Members Pose For First Picture Together

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.