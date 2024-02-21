"Mea Culpa": Kelly Rowland Rejects Destiny's Child Reunion Question During Netflix Interview

It's long been suggested that Beyonce outshone her Destiny's Child co-members during their time together as a group, but regardless of what's happened in the past, Kelly Rowland is front and centre right now. On Friday (February 23), Tyler Perry's latest film, Mea Culpa, will debut on Netflix. Starring Rowland as a criminal defense attorney who takes on a case of an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend. As with most good dramas, lust and passion raise issues between the client and his lawyer, who finds herself living a double life while attempting to evade too much danger.

The multi-talent acts opposite Trevante Rhodes, who manages to reel her in with his expert tactics of seduction. Earlier this week, Rowland and her co-star were speaking with the media about their work, at which time she found herself shutting down unrelated questions from a journalist. When chatting with V-103 Atlanta about her movie, the black-haired beauty was taken aback by an inquiry about Beyonce. "Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it's my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based, and then there's a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be rock-based or a DC reunion," he speculated.

Kelly Rowland Stars in Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa

"That is her business to talk about, not mine," Rowland stated. When a co-host attempted to step in and diffuse the situation, the "Kisses Down Low" hitmaker doubled down. "Ask them. I'm here talking about 'Mea Culpa,' out Feb. 23rd. That's what I'm most excited about right now," she said with a laugh.

Check Out the Upcoming Netflix Original's Trailer

Is watching Kelly Rowland in Mea Culpa a part of your upcoming weekend plans? Check out the Netflix Original's juicy trailer ahead of Friday's streaming premiere above, and let us know if you think it has the potential to be some of Tyler Perry's best work in the comments.

