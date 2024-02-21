Sherri Shepherd Ensures Kelly Rowland Has Appropriately-Sized Dressing Room

Sherri Shepherd has seemingly taken shots at The Today Show as she showed Kelly Rowland a huge dressing room for the singer's appearance on Sherri. The move comes after Rowland walked off a guest host role at The Today Show after her dressing room was reportedly "too small" for Rowland's liking.

The footage that appeared online made fans question just how poorly The Today Show had treated Rowland. "And that dressing room she was just in wasn’t even that big so can you image what they gave her that made her walk off like that," one fan said. "The fact that this dressing room isn’t even huge, tells me they tried to put Kelly in a maintenance closet…" added another. "I have been waiting for this to come out. Why give JLo a full suite for a dressing room to spend 10 mins at most total but give Kelly a hallway and expect her to cohost a hour show and a segment in the first half of the show? Not to mention, you want to discuss Beyonce at her movie premiere. It was the multiple levels of disrespect for me watching..." ranted a third.

Kelly Rowland Supported Over Today Show Drama

Many famous faces have come out in support of Rowland as well. "Y’all stop with these false narratives. I’ve worked with [Kelly Rowland] as a star/producer. I will honestly say she was nothing short of AMAZING. Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners and professionalism. She was nice to EVERYONE on set. Not one diva moment. S**t happens in Hollywood. Get both sides before you castrate anymore legends. Love this woman. Yall stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen… PERIOD," Marlan Wayans wrote on Instagram.

Furthermore, Beyonce made an appearance at the premiere of Mea Culpa, a new Tyler Perry movie starring Rowland. Furthermore, Beyonce shared her love for her former Destiny's Child bandmate online. "Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly," Bey wrote alongside images from the premiere.

