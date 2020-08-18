Sherri Shepherd
- Pop CultureSherri Shepherd Ensures Kelly Rowland Has Appropriately-Sized Dressing RoomShepherd has earned praise online for her savvy move.By Ben Mock
- TVSherri Shepherd Shades Sexyy Red: "Let Them Imagine Something"Sherri Shepherd just can't get behind Sexyy Red's explicit lyrics.By Caroline Fisher
- TVVivica A. Fox & 50 Cent: Actress Expresses Interest In Reconciling Romantically With Rapper"Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?" Fox joked during her appearance on Sherri Shepherd's new talk show.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSherri Shepherd's New Show Poster Replaces Wendy Williams'The time for Sherri Shepherd's show to replace Wendy Williams' has almost come. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God "Hopes" Wendy Williams Can Bounce BackHe says he would "hate to see her go out this way" amid her show's cancelation.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Wendy Williams Show" Airs Final Episode Without Her, Throws Her Props In The TrashNot only did Wendy not get to say farewell to her talk show, but she's also losing some of her most valuable decor. By Lawrencia Grose
- TV"The Wendy Williams Show" Staff Indifferent Over Final EpisodeSome employees are sad to see Wendy go, while others are rushing her out the door. By Lawrencia Grose
- TVSherri Shepherd Responds To Wendy Williams Saying She Won't Be Watching Her ShowSherri claims she and Wendy had no real friendship.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVWendy Williams Takes To Instagram To Address Howard BragmanWendy Williams had been sidelined due to health issues.By Marc Griffin
- TVSherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Confirming That She'll Be Replacing Wendy WilliamsShepherd confirmed the exciting news while guest-hosting Wendy's show today.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Wendy Williams Show" To End In June, "The Sherri Shepherd Show" Will Launch This Fall: ReportSome Twitter users suggested that NeNe Leakes should be the one the replace Wendy.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSherri Shepherd Reportedly Taking Over "The Wendy Williams Show"Wendy Williams will not be returning to her talk show this season. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Show To Be Hosted By Sherri Shepherd In DecemberWilliams has been reportedly battling health issues as rumors about her suffering from dementia have surfaced. Shepherd is thrilled by the opportunity.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye Jokes That She Wants An "Entanglement" With Will SmithThe actress was asked what "type" of man she would want and named the actor before listing her reasons why he was her choice.By Erika Marie