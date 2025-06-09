Sherri Shepherd is standing by her controversial comments on Megan Thee Stallion's appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, earlier this year. At the time, she criticized the singer for showing too much skin with her outfit to the red carpet event. Reflecting on the backlash to those remarks on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, she explained why she took issue with the look.

"When I said that about Meg, I was ready for the backlash," she began. "But, I'm a mother, I'm a woman. I mentor girls. And I just go, 'At some point, we have a responsibility. We have to speak up.' And I love Meg Thee Stallion. I love it. But I think that women are going too far. Sometimes we forget that there are people who are watching us and they can't do what we do. They don't have security. They can't walk around and say, 'I wanna do the same thing.' We are our brother's keeper. To whom much is given, much is required. So, I knew I was gonna get backlash."

Shepherd originally criticized Megan's outfit during an episode of her eponymous talk show. “When I tell you the ladies bared it all on the red carpet, it was just almost too much to show on daytime TV,” Shepherd said at the time. She noted that Megan wore “only matching green pasties to cover up her breasts... Megan Thee Stallion, I love you. I do. But I’m so upset because God gave you a legitimate gift. You are amazing with your lyrical rhymes and how smart you are."

