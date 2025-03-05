Megan Thee Stallion Fans Bash Oscars Reporter Over "Microaggressive" Comment

Megan Thee Stallion was all smiles on the Oscars red carpet. Things took a slightly awkward turn, though, when the rapper was interview by Vanity Fair. The reporter tasked with asking Megan Thee Stallion questions led her fandom get the best of her, and said that the rapper's music made her feel aggressive. Like she wanted to "fight" someone. Megan balked at her music being used to promote aggression, and her army of fans on social media agreed. Fans also took the reporter to task for what they felt were "microaggressions" against their beloved rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion made it clear that she wasn't trying to make music for women to "fight" to. She actually told the reporter, who is also the host of the Giggly Squad podcast, that it's intended for the opposite. "[It's for a woman who] wants to throw that fighting sh*t out the window," she noted. "And wants to get cute and be a bad b*ch." It's a pretty hectic interview and the two people asking Megan questions do a less than stellar job of keeping things on track. The rapper handles it well, but the fans had much less tolerance for the reporter on social media.

Why Is Megan Thee Stallion's Oscars Dress Controversial?

Some felt that the reporter's "microaggression" was rooted in racism, given her comments about how Megan Thee Stallion songs make her want to fight. "Why would you even say that," one baffled Megan fan asked. "She did not just say that." Others simply felt the podcast energy the reporter brought was not appropriate for interviews conducted on an Oscars red carpet. "Certain commentary is designated for certain spaces," a second user wrote. "This is cute on a podcast couch. Not on a red carpet." It was widely agreed upon, however, than Megan Thee Stallion's professionalism was worth commending.