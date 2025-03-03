Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little To The Imagination With Her "Poison Ivy" Oscars Dress

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
While it is a show-stopping look, Megan Thee Stallion fans are having a hard time defending this wardrobe decision.

Megan Thee Stallion was serving her "body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody" last night during Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party. The Houston, Texas rapper sported an olive green gown with feathers (or ferns) pouring out near her chest area. While it's certainly a unique and artsy look, the matching nipple pasties really sent this dress over the top. She was not afraid to leave it all out there for viewers and even stated herself that this was what she was shooting for. "I just really wanted to give like, 'She's baring it all at Vanity Fair,'" she told interviewers Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo on the red carpet.

However, if she were to describe her ensemble it would be "Poison Ivy." We can certainly see that, especially with her doing her auburn red hair up in a captivating bun. It looks like a pretty restricting dress as well, but that also may have been in the plans all along. Later into her interview with Hannah and Paige, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she wasn't up to dance at this year's post-award show bash. "I'm standing still. I'm giving statue, I'm giving Oscar."

2025 Oscars Winners

While her interviewers were certainly fawning over Megan's get-up, confidence and body goals, the internet was not. Even her own fans were struggling to find anything redeeming in their eyes. "Cmon Meg, you’re better than this 😪" one Shade Room IG commenter writes. "Her makeup looks good. But this dress choice on the red carpet is a no for me," another chimes in. If we had to pinpoint what the viewers were not digging the most about Megan Thee Stallion's risque look, it would have to be the pasties.

"I miss the days where some things were left a mystery." "For the Oscars ? No Mam." "Tacky." While it was not a fashion win for Megan, there were plenty of others who left the Oscars victorious, especially in the case of first-time nominees. Mikey Madison went on to win Best Actress for her role in Anora, taking the hardware over another first-timer in veteran Demi Moore who was favored in that category. Speaking of that film, it went on to headline by nabbing five awards. Another big winner was Zoe Saldaña. Despite being in tons of blockbusters throughout her career, she would snag her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her character in Emilia Pérez.

