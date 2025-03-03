Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little To The Imagination With Her "Poison Ivy" Oscars Dress

Megan Thee Stallion was serving her "body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody" last night during Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party. The Houston, Texas rapper sported an olive green gown with feathers (or ferns) pouring out near her chest area. While it's certainly a unique and artsy look, the matching nipple pasties really sent this dress over the top. She was not afraid to leave it all out there for viewers and even stated herself that this was what she was shooting for. "I just really wanted to give like, 'She's baring it all at Vanity Fair,'" she told interviewers Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo on the red carpet.

However, if she were to describe her ensemble it would be "Poison Ivy." We can certainly see that, especially with her doing her auburn red hair up in a captivating bun. It looks like a pretty restricting dress as well, but that also may have been in the plans all along. Later into her interview with Hannah and Paige, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she wasn't up to dance at this year's post-award show bash. "I'm standing still. I'm giving statue, I'm giving Oscar."

While her interviewers were certainly fawning over Megan's get-up, confidence and body goals, the internet was not. Even her own fans were struggling to find anything redeeming in their eyes. "Cmon Meg, you’re better than this 😪" one Shade Room IG commenter writes. "Her makeup looks good. But this dress choice on the red carpet is a no for me," another chimes in. If we had to pinpoint what the viewers were not digging the most about Megan Thee Stallion's risque look, it would have to be the pasties.