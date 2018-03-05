oscars after-party
- RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner: Rumoured Lovers Leave Oscars After-Party TogetherThe unexpected pair were linked together thanks to a blind item from @deuxmoi last month, and have been spotted on dates several times since.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJay-Z Under Fire For Hosting Oscars Afterparty At Chateau Marmont During Hotel BoycottEmployees have accused the hotel of racial discrimination and sexual harassment, and the union reportedly plans to picket the party. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDrake Hits Up Oscars Afterparty With Daniel Kaluuya, Lena Waithe, AdeleDrizzy posed for pics while it's reported Adele was enjoying herself as she sang Ja Rule & J. Lo's "I'm Real."By Erika Marie
- MusicAdele Looks Unrecognizable Following Weight LossAdele dropped 100 pounds in a recent weight loss, and showcased a slimmed-down figure at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscar after-party. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsLil Nas X Claims SZA As His "Queen" After Oscars Party, Says She Can Cheat On HimIsn't he... nevermind.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Goes Without Underwear At Academy Awards After-PartyRita Ora and Miley Cyrus also stunned in eye-popping looks.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentZoe Kravitz Wears See-Through Gold Bra At Academy Awards After-PartyZoe Kravitz went for a full-on NSFW look last night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce And Jay-Z Are Set To Host The Hottest Post-Oscars PartyCelebrities can't wait for the couple's secret after-Oscars shindig.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Named New Queen Of Comedy By Jamie FoxxHaddish, Foxx, and Drake commemorated the night with an Instagram photo. By hnhh
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Doubles Up On Drake SelfiesTiffany Haddish snapped some selfies at the Oscars after-party and a wild Drake showed up in the background.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B, Offset & Quavo Meet Madonna With Shared EnthusiasmCardi B met her "idol" Madonna and had the best time of her life.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Makes A Rare Public Appearance At Oscar's After-PartyNicki was spotted for the first time in a while at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Academy Awards after-party.By Alex Zidel