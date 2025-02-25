DJ Akademiks Claims Women Rappers Like Megan Thee Stallion Are More Interested In Being Influencers Than Making Music

DJ Akademiks is someone who does not mind taking shots at anyone and everyone who may oppose him, including Megan Thee Stallion. In fact, in the last few years, Akademiks has been accused of mainly having women targets. Although he may not see it that way, it is certainly a narrative that exists online. He has been quick to fire shots at women in the past. However, there have certainly been times when he has gone after men, like Vic Mensa and even Meek Mill.

Recently, DJ Akademiks found himself on stream for the first time in a couple of weeks. He was returning from vacation and had a whole lot to get to, especially in light of the new Drake and PartyNextDoor album. During his stream, Akademiks devoted some time to congratulating Nicki Minaj and giving the pioneer her flowers. This subsequently led to a rant about women rappers today, Megan Thee Stallion, in particular. It was here where he claimed that women rappers drop one huge album then struggle to sell 100K first week because they want to be influencers.

Where Does DJ Akademiks Stream

It was here where DJ Akademiks pointed out that Megan has 32 million followers on Instagram, but still struggles to sell her albums. One has to wonder why this happens, as the numbers don't lie in that regard. Although it is impossible to assume an artist's intentions as we simply do not live in their head. During Akademiks' streams, which can be found on Twitch, Rumble, and YouTube, the commentator has always tried to hypothesize about the rap game, to varying degrees of success.