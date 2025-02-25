DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar Ruined Hip-Hop's Chances Of Securing Another Super Bowl Halftime Show

DJ Akademiks has been very critical of Kendrick Lamar as of late and that is not going to stop anytime soon.

DJ Akademiks has been quite critical of Kendrick Lamar lately. Ak's love for Drake probably has at least a little something to do with that. Although Ak has praised Lamar for his win in the battle, there has been a noticeable shift in his rhetoric over the past few weeks. One has to wonder how much longer he can keep that up for.

At this time, the NFL has not made a decision on who will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026. However, Jay-Z remains under contract with the NFL. What does this mean? Well, it means Akademiks may actually be wrong about Kendrick's perceived negative impact. Jay is going to vouch for hip-hop moving forward, and with Lamar breaking records, the NFL may just continue down this path.

Kendrick Lamar has polarized many with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Overall, the halftime show continues to break records over on YouTube and it's clear that people did enjoy it. Had Kendrick played it safe and gone with his biggest hits from the last decade, then perhaps the reactions would have been different. However, Lamar chose to keep things hip-hop, and more specifically, West Coast. The purists appreciated this, and the haters, well, this wasn't for them anyway.

