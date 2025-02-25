DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar Ruined Hip-Hop's Chances Of Securing Another Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY Alexander Cole 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dj-akademiks-kendrick-lamar
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks has been very critical of Kendrick Lamar as of late and that is not going to stop anytime soon.

Kendrick Lamar has polarized many with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Overall, the halftime show continues to break records over on YouTube and it's clear that people did enjoy it. Had Kendrick played it safe and gone with his biggest hits from the last decade, then perhaps the reactions would have been different. However, Lamar chose to keep things hip-hop, and more specifically, West Coast. The purists appreciated this, and the haters, well, this wasn't for them anyway.

Following a bit of a hiatus due to his vacation, DJ Akademiks returned to streaming last night where he offered up his take on the Super Bowl. Overall, Ak had a lot to say about the state of hip-hop, especially as it pertains to the new Drake and PartyNextDoor record. That said, he still had quite a bit to say about Kendrick Lamar and the Super Bowl. Particularly, Akademiks believes hip-hop may just be dead in the water in the eyes of NFL. For Ak, Kendrick's performance was not suited for a global audience, and therefore, the NFL will avoid hip-hop in the immediate future.

Read More: Lyrics Of Liberation: The Power Of Hip Hop To Uplift, Educate, & Empower

Who is Performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026?

At this time, the NFL has not made a decision on who will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026. However, Jay-Z remains under contract with the NFL. What does this mean? Well, it means Akademiks may actually be wrong about Kendrick's perceived negative impact. Jay is going to vouch for hip-hop moving forward, and with Lamar breaking records, the NFL may just continue down this path.

DJ Akademiks has been quite critical of Kendrick Lamar lately. Ak's love for Drake probably has at least a little something to do with that. Although Ak has praised Lamar for his win in the battle, there has been a noticeable shift in his rhetoric over the past few weeks. One has to wonder how much longer he can keep that up for.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Lawyer Joe Tacopina Just Beat the Case—Here Are The Hip-Hop Stars He Has Represented

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Music DJ Akademiks Loses It After Kendrick Lamar Lands Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance 5.9K
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Music Kendrick Lamar To Make History... Again: A Timeline Of Hip-Hop’s Super Bowl Halftime Moments 2.0K
2017 Essence Festival - Celebrity Charity Basketball Game Sports Master P Wants Kendrick Lamar To Bring Out Lil Wayne For Super Bowl Halftime Show 3.2K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.7K