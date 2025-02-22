A$AP Rocky Lawyer Joe Tacopina Just Beat the Case—Here Are The Hip-Hop Stars He Has Represented

After facing the possibility of a 10- to 12-year prison sentence, A$AP Rocky walked out of a Los Angeles courtroom a free man this week, thanks to his attorney, Joe Tacopina. One of the most high-profile defense lawyers of our time, Tacopina meticulously dismantled the government’s case and cast doubt on the credibility of A$AP Relli’s allegations. Now, Rocky can return home to his two children and his partner, Rihanna, putting this chapter behind him for good. Meanwhile, Tacopina has once again demonstrated why he remains one of the most sought-after criminal defense attorneys in America, with a client roster that includes both hip-hop elites and those who have held the highest offices in the nation.

Who Is Joe Tacopina?

When the stakes are high, Tacopina is often the first attorney on speed dial—yet he remains one of the most polarizing figures in his field. According to his bio, he began his career as a prosecutor before transitioning to private practice, eventually becoming the senior partner and lead trial attorney at Tacopina Seigel & Deoreo. Over the years, he has earned a reputation as a fierce and relentless defender, once dubbed "the most hated lawyer in New York" by the New York Post. It’s no surprise that high-profile figures in hip-hop and beyond have relied on his expertise to navigate criminal charges and civil litigation. From A$AP Rocky to Meek Mill and even Donald Trump, Tacopina has established himself as a go-to defense attorney for celebrities facing serious legal trouble. Below, we take a closer look at some of his most notable cases among his hip-hop clients.

A$AP Rocky

Joe Tacopina’s defense of A$AP Rocky in his 2025 felony assault trial was a legal masterclass that secured the rapper’s freedom. Prosecutors accused Rocky Rocky of firing a gun at former associate A$AP Relli in Hollywood in 2021, a charge that carried a potential two-decade prison sentence. On the eve of the trial, he rejected a plea deal that would have required six months in jail, choosing instead to fight the case in court.

Tacopina crafted a defense centered on two key arguments: either Rocky had used a prop gun that fired blanks, or he had acted in self-defense, per AP. Prosecutors, on the other hand, painted Rocky as the aggressor, alleging he fired twice at Relli, grazing his knuckle. Tacopina aggressively countered these claims, branding Relli a "pathological liar" who had perjured himself multiple times. The defense also pointed out inconsistencies in the prosecution’s evidence, arguing that Relli had deleted crucial text messages and exaggerated his claims. The judge instructed the jury that if they believed Rocky reasonably feared for his safety, they could acquit him—a critical point in Tacopina’s favor. After a three-week trial, the jury deliberated for just three hours before returning a not-guilty verdict.

Meek Mill

Attorneys Brian McMonagle, Joe Tacopina and rapper Meek Mill speak on stage during 'Stand With Meek Mill' Rally after his Court appearance on June 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joe Tacopina played a pivotal role in overturning Meek Mill’s 2008 conviction, a case that became a flashpoint for discussions on criminal justice reform. Meek Mill was convicted on drug and gun charges in 2008 in a case widely criticized for systemic bias against young Black men. Over the years, the harsh penalties imposed on him fueled public outrage and highlighted broader inequities in the legal system. The LA Times reports Tacopina took a meticulous approach to reexamining the trial, focusing on critical flaws—chief among them, the prosecution’s reliance on testimony from a discredited police officer. This was a linchpin in the case, undermining the credibility of the original verdict. His arguments emphasized judicial impartiality and exposing procedural missteps and played a crucial role in persuading a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel to order a new trial under a different judge.

Foxy Brown

Joe Tacopina’s ability to navigate complex legal battles was on full display in his defense of rapper Foxy Brown during her 2004 assault case. Authorities charged Brown with misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, and harassment after an altercation at a Chelsea nail salon. She was accused of attacking two employees over a disputed manicure bill. Tacopina’s defense strategy was uniquely tailored to Brown’s situation—particularly the fact that she had become nearly deaf at the time. However, that piece of information ultimately led them to part ways, per New York Post.

YG’s Robbery Case

For nearly two years, YG faced the looming threat of prosecution over a robbery case, but thanks to his powerhouse attorney Joe Tacopina, the Compton rapper was officially in the clear. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges due to insufficient evidence, marking yet another high-profile victory for Tacopina.

Despite YG’s presence at the scene, prosecutors concluded that no evidence indicated that he had aided or abetted the crime, reinforcing Tacopina’s argument that mere association did not equate to guilt, per TMZ. From the start, Tacopina insisted on his client’s innocence. He confidently predicted that YG would be cleared—even after a heavily armed raid on his home in January 2020.

Tacopina had played a crucial role in swaying the D.A., engaging in direct discussions to highlight the flaws in the case. He believed law enforcement had unfairly targeted YG, dragging the case out unnecessarily. While he had expressed frustration over the lengthy ordeal, Tacopina saw the dropped charges as a hard-earned victory—one that further cemented his reputation as one of the most formidable defense attorneys in the game.

Yo Gotti & Skylar Diggins-Smith’s Advocacy

