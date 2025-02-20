A$AP Rocky Claims He'll Name Next Son "A$AP Joe" After His Lawyer

The rapper was on cloud nine following his not guilty verdict.

A$AP Rocky is overjoyed, and we can't blame him. The rapper was facing up to 24 years in prison if found guilty of felony assault charges. He was cleared on both counts, and celebrated by running to hug his partner Rihanna in the courtroom. Rocky also took time out to embrace Joe Tacopina, his lawyer. He made it clear that he would not have gotten off were it not for Tacopina's efforts, and went as far as to make a promise to the lawyer the next time he has a son. Tacopina recalled the exchange he had with Rocky during a recent interview.

The lawyer told Extra TV that he will be the namesake for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's next child. The couple felt so indebted to him that they felt a tribute was in order. "Rihanna and Rocky said to me, in the courtroom yesterday," Tacopina revealed. "They grabbed me and they said, 'Listen: Our next baby is A$AP Joe.'" The lawyer laughed while relayed to the story to the outlet, but he did tell the couple that he'll hold them to their promise. "I'm gonna hold you to that," Tacopina told his famous client. This isn't the first time Rocky has made an A$AP joke in relation to his lawyer.

What Are The Names Of A$AP Rocky's Kids?

A$AP Rocky dubbed Tacopina himself "A$AP Joe" following the not guilty verdict. He praised the lawyer for his efforts, and Tacopina praised A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in return. "They are seriously the greatest people," he told reporters. "I said I love them and I really do love them. I got emotional in my summation because I really do care about them. This is one of the happiest days of my life and I'm happy for them because they've earned this and deserve it."

Rocky children, Riot and RZA Meyers, were in court when the rapper's not guilty verdict was announced. He hasn't been shy about singing the praises of his sons, and his partner, Rihanna, for changing his view on life. He told Complex that becoming a father has made him more present, which is something he very much values in his day to day existence. "Love your f**king children, man. Be present," he told listeners. "If you not financially stable, you should definitely take your time, and be present. And if you a parent out there, you can relate."

