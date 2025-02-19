A$AP Rocky Teases "DON'T BE DUMB" Album After Not Guilty Verdict

He's ready to get back in the studio.

A$AP Rocky has a new lease on life. The rapper has been cleared of the felony assault charges he was accused of four years ago. He celebrated in the courtroom when the not guilty verdict was read, and he celebrated outside of the courthouse with his lawyer, Joe Tacopina. He even dubbed his lawyer, "A$AP Joe." It would stand to reason that A$AP Rocky would want to focus on his family. The rapper was, after all, facing up to 24 years in prison. Instead, he decided to hop on social media and tease the release of his long-anticipated album.

A$AP Rocky didn't mince words. He got on Twitter and tweeted out the title of the album: "DON'T BE DUMB." No context or additional information. The tweet was enough to send the A$AP fanbase into a frenzy, though. It was one thing to celebrate Rocky's freedom, but now, it seems, fans will be getting a new album in the near future. DON'T BE DUMB is one of the most anticipated rap albums of the 2020s thanks to a rollout that has seemingly gone on forever. Rocky first unveiled the title in 2018, shortly after the release of his last album, TESTING.

A$AP Rocky Has Delayed The Album Multiple Times

The rapper has dropped multiple singles in anticipation of the album's release. "HIGHJACK" and "Ruby Rosary" were well-received collabs with Jessica Pratt and J. Cole, respectively. Neither song blew up on the charts, nor did the loosie single "Tailor Swif." DON'T BE DUMB was originally slated to drop August 30, 2024. Shortly before the release date, however, A$AP Rocky delayed the album to the spring. Then spring came, and still no album. It's safe to assume the rapper's legal troubles took precedence over an album rollout.

Despite the numerous delays, A$AP Rocky seems recharged. The rapper was positively glowing outside of the courthouse following his not guilty verdict. "Gotta thank God first… I really wanna thank the jury for making the right decision," he told reporters. "This whole experience has been crazy for the past 4 years but I'm thankful…" We can only hope the energy carries over to the studio. Do you think we will finally get to hear DON'T BE DUMB in 2025?

