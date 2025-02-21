A$AP Rocky Is "Nothing" Like Other Rappers In First Post-Trial Snippet

A$AP Rocky did not waste time. The rapper was cleared of felony assault charges, and the same day, he teased his album on Twitter. He has made fans wait for seven years to hear new music, but the not guilty verdict appears to have lit a fire under him (understandable). A$AP Rocky treated fans to a snippet of a brand new song on Thursday night. The song is untitled, but it gives fans a taste of where the rapper is headed and what DON'T BE DUMB will actually sound like.

The snippet runs about 13 seconds. It looks as though a music video accompanies it, but the quality is so poor, and the snippet so brief, that it's hard to tell for sure. What we can tell, though, is that the song hits. A$AP Rocky busts out his signature flow of a nocturnal, knocking beat. "Me and these rappers," he spits. "We nothing alike." Rocky is definitely feeling himself after beating a prison sentence that would have put him behind bars for up to two decades. It looks like Ferg, formerly A$AP Ferg, is standing next to Rock as he spits. This could mean Ferg is on the song, or at least on the tracklist for DON'T BE DUMB.

Why Was A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB Delayed?

A$AP Rocky was supposed to release DON'T BE DUMB in 2024, but he decided to delay the album at the last minute. He later explained that sample clearances were largely to blame. "LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM," he tweeted in August. "ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT." Rocky expanded on the issue of leaks in a Zane Lowe interview. He explained that if a song got leaked, it would be cut from the album. Hence the decision to release "Tailor Swif" as a standalone single.