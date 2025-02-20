ASAP Relli Finally Breaks Silence On Losing Assault Case Against ASAP Rocky

ASAP Relli has finally spoken out about the verdict in his assault case against ASAP Rocky. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, the rapper's former friend complained about gossip and dealing with negativity in his life. He wrote: "Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life, hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don't care. Your existence doesn't add any value in my life." The jury returned a verdict of not guilty in the case on Wednesday.

Relli accused Rocky of allegedly firing gunshots at him during an altercation in November 2021. Rocky and his defense attorney countered that he only carried a prop gun in order to safely ward off possible attackers. According to one juror who spoke with reporter Nique at Nite, several members of the group didn't buy the defense's claim, but still couldn't find enough evidence to convict him. "I think we did the best we could with the instructions we had and with the evidence we had," the juror explained. "We were all thinking a crime had been committed. But the thing is, with the instructions we had, and with the law, we didn't think there was enough evidence to convict."

When Is ASAP Rocky's Next Album Releasing?

Following the trial, ASAP Rocky celebrated on social media by confirming that he's already getting back to work on his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. It'll be the first full-length project from Rocky since 2018's Testing. Rocky originally planned to release the project back in August of last year, but indefinitely delayed it at the last minute. He already dropped several singles including "Highjack" featuring Jessica Pratt,[4] "Tailor Swif",[5] and "Ruby Rosary" featuring J. Cole.