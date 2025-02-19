ASAP Rocky Anoints His Lawyer Joe Tacopina A Member Of ASAP After Assault Case Acquittal

ASAP Rocky can return to focusing on his upcoming album, "Don't Be Dumb."

ASAP Rocky welcomed his attorney, Joe Tacopina, to become a member of ASAP after the jury decided to acquit in his assault trial. The case had been going on for several weeks, but finally wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon. In a viral clip of Rocky and Tacopina leaving the courtroom, the two show a ton of love for one another.

As Tacopina describes Rocky as a "great person" to the press, the rapper jokes "ASAP Joe." Tacopina adds: "They are seriously the greatest people. I said I love them and I really do love them. I got emotional in my summation because I really do care about them. This is one of the happiest days of my life and I'm happy for them because they've earned this and deserve it." From there, Rocky embraces him. According to Meghann Cuniff, Tacopina later told reporters the couple told him they’ll name their third child after him.

Why Was ASAP Rocky On Trial?

Rocky's case stemmed from an altercation with ASAP Relli in which he was accused of allegedly firing gunshots at his former friend. He faced up to 24 years in prison if the jury decided to convict on both counters. The prosecutors, however, said they would recommend a prison sentence of 8 to 10 years in that case. The jury returned its not guilty verdict in court on Tuesday. “Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision,” Rocky told jurors as they exited the courtroom. He also leapt into the audience to hug his partner, Rihanna.

Afterward, the singer seemingly addressed the verdict in a post on her Instagram Story. “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE!” she wrote. “THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!” Rocky also hopped on social media, writing “DON’T BE DUMB,” on X (formerly Twitter). It appears he's already getting back to work on the long-awaited album.

