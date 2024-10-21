ASAP Rocky & His Lawyer To Purchase English Football Club As Shooting Case Continues

ASAP Rocky is reportedly interested in buying a soccer team.

ASAP Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, are reportedly part of an investment group that is set to buy a large percentage of the British soccer club, Tranmere Rovers, for around $20 million. According to a source for The Sun, “Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid."

The source added that, "Joe has been to Tranmere matches and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed. We may even see Rihanna watching League Two football... Joe thinks Tranmere — a famous club, near to Liverpool — is undervalued and that by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement, he can transform it. With the likes of Rocky on board, maybe so."

The report comes as Rocky and Tacopina are set to appear in court on Monday, October 21, regarding the rapper's ongoing gun case. He's accused of allegedly shooting at his former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli in Hollywood in 2021. He's pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault involving a semi-automatic firearm. After a hearing, last year, Tacopina said of going to trial: “We’re not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we’ve been planning for trial all along. Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question.”