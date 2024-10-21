ASAP Rocky & His Lawyer To Purchase English Football Club As Shooting Case Continues

BYCole Blake741 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Stockholm Syndrome" Premiere - 2021 Tribeca Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
ASAP Rocky is reportedly interested in buying a soccer team.

ASAP Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, are reportedly part of an investment group that is set to buy a large percentage of the British soccer club, Tranmere Rovers, for around $20 million. According to a source for The Sun, “Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid."

The source added that, "Joe has been to Tranmere matches and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed. We may even see Rihanna watching League Two football... Joe thinks Tranmere — a famous club, near to Liverpool — is undervalued and that by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement, he can transform it. With the likes of Rocky on board, maybe so."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Reveals What Lessons He's Passing Down To His Kids

ASAP Rocky Hosts AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For. Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A$AP Rocky walks the runway during the A$AP Rocky X. American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris. Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

The report comes as Rocky and Tacopina are set to appear in court on Monday, October 21, regarding the rapper's ongoing gun case. He's accused of allegedly shooting at his former friend and collaborator A$AP Relli in Hollywood in 2021. He's pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault involving a semi-automatic firearm. After a hearing, last year, Tacopina said of going to trial: “We’re not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we’ve been planning for trial all along. Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question.”

In other news, Rocky recently discussed his experiences with fatherhood during an interview with W Magazine. In doing so, he explained what lessons he's passing down to his kids and praised Rihanna as a "great mother." Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Fuel Marriage Rumors Thanks To RiRi's Recent Interview Comments

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...