ASAP Rocky Has Hilarious Reaction To Meme About Rihanna & His New Song With Doja Cat

ASAP Rocky's new song with Doja Cat, "URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!," is a slow-burning banger with a lot of energy and confrontation, particularly against an unexpected group. "F**k them kids," Doja spits on the first line of this collab, and considering that her featured guest is a father, some folks online found this pretty comical. One Twitter user's meme on Rihanna's reaction to the line went viral, featuring a flabbergasted reaction GIF from a person in court, and actually came across the A$AP Mob frontman's timeline. "LMAOO YAH GOTTA CHILL B," he quote-tweeted in response to this meme, showing that he's as quick to stay current on the Internet trends as he is to stick up for his family.

Concerning the celebrity couple, the last update we got from them had little to do with their actual relationship and more to do with their musical moves. Recently, A$AP Rocky seemed to confirm that his wife is working on her new album, which fans have been foaming at the mouth for during the past eight years. While it's always nice to see him and Rihanna indulge fans in some wholesome couple goals fare, they are so much more than that. Nevertheless, their extracurricular affairs in romance, business, fashion, and much more have never quenched fans' thirst for new material from both of them.

ASAP Rocky Reacts To "URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!!" Meme About Rihanna's Reaction To "F**k Them Kids" Line

As for A$AP Rocky's next album, Don't Be Dumb is still in limbo, but some singles and other collaborations keep the hype for it alive. Another 2024 cut from him was the Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals collab "Gangsta," another great team-up that he should be quite proud of. However, there's really no telling when the New York MC will finally kick his rollout into full gear. We'd expect a surprise drop given all the hype already surrounding it, or at least a little bit of anticipation so fans can bask in the moment.

Meanwhile, ScHoolboy Q recently (and hilariously) revealed why a collab project with him fell through. All we can say for sure is that, whatever this next album brings, there will probably be plenty of lines for fans to laugh at considering the fatherly context. We'll see whether RiRi reacts to any of these in a similarly comical way to this hypothetical. For more news and the latest updates on A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, come back to HNHH.

