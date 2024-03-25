ScHoolboy Q Hilariously Explains Why ASAP Rocky Collab Album Fell Through

THis would've been an absolutely visceral and amazingly crafted team-up, but tHe "Brand New Guy" duo couldn't find tHe time.

ScHoolboy Q and A$AP Rocky are one of the most beloved unofficial rap duos of the 2010s. As incredibly skilled MCs in both their camps, and with a lot of woozy crossover when it comes to their appeal, they have absolute classics in the vault like "Brand New Guy," "Electric Body," and "PMW (All I Really Need)." As such, this is one of the many match-ups that fans have dreamed about over the years when it comes to a collaborative album. But with the TDE MC's recent appearance on Drink Champs, we not only got confirmation that they wanted this team-up too, but that they just couldn't make it work at the time.

"You and ASAP Rocky was gonna do an album together?" N.O.R.E. asked ScHoolboy Q on the program. "Yeah, we talked about it," the BLUE LIPS spitter answered. "But... I mean, we both... like I said, me and him just ghost each other so much, bro. Yeah, yeah, like, you know what I mean? I'll be looking for him, I can't find him, he'll be looking for me. Yeah, he'll call, I'll see it, I'll be like, 'Bruh, I'll call you tomorrow.'

ScHoolboy Q Speaks On ASAP Rocky & Their Once-Ideated Collab Album: Watch

"Then it just... He got Rihanna, bruh, so sometime, I gotta get him back," ScHoolboy Q continued. "'Alright, you ghosted me for a week, I'm gonna have to ghost you for a week.' You gotta wait a week now to -– Nah, nah, but nah, that's my boy. I was just at his house looking at the new art he's making and coming up with. He cold, he cold, he cold.

"You know, he's always doing clothes, videos, and you know, music," he concluded. "So he was just letting me see all the art he was working on, pretty much." "That's an L couple, creatively," DJ EFN joked. "Yeah, that's different, that's different," Q laughed. For more news and the latest updates on ScHoolboy Q and ASAP Rocky, come back to HNHH.

