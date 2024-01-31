ASAP Rocky Opens Up On What His Next Album Will Sound Like

Ever since ASAP Rocky's 2018 album Testing, fans have been waiting for what he's got next. Though he confirmed last year that he's working on a new album called Don't Be Dumb, info on the project has been scant. It's unclear if songs he dropped last year like "Same Problems?" and "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" will make it onto the project. But recently, Rocky gave some insight into his intended artistic direction for the new album.

“I’ve been really experimenting as usual & what I like about this is it feels like my best work yet. [I'm] really excited for everything that I’ve been working on, I’m excited to finally release it," Rocky said in a recent interview. His previous outing Testing already saw him shifting his sound into a more experimental direction and he looks to continue it on Don't Be Dumb. “I want to leave expectations wide & open. I don’t want to tell you what to expect, I just want people to experience it how they do naturally," Rocky concludes.

Over the weekend, Cole Bennett released his new Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow. The project is stacked full of contributions from many of the biggest voices in contemporary trap music. ASAP Rocky was almost included in that bunch. The track "Say Ya Grace" already features Chief Keef and Lil Yachty in an odd pairing. But Bennett revealed that Rocky was almost also included on the song but was ultimately left off.

Rocky spent some time earlier this month in Paris for Fashion Week. He popped up alongside Rihanna and even had a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron while in the country celebrating one of the biggest weeks in the fashion calendar. What do you think of Rocky's new comments about the direction he took on Don't Be Dumb? Are you excited for the new album? Do you think it's coming out any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

