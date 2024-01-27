Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Meet With French President Emmanuel Macron

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have had a busy itinerary this week. The pair are in France for Paris Fashion Week and have kept busy. At the start of the week, Rihanna popped up for the Christian Dior show. She was sporting a layered black look that left fans a little divided. Later in the week she and Rocky popped up together where her fit was a lot less divisive. But that wasn't the full story as many online were looking for an explanation from her hair-dresser.

Now their newest appearance may be the biggest yet. Earlier this year the couple were spotted at Elysee Palace after meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron. It's Rocky's first time officially crossing paths with Macron but Rihanna has some history with him. RiRi has sat down with Macron twice in the past to discuss educational initiatives she supports. The reason for her newest visit with Macron alongside Rocky is currently unknown. Check out the pictures of the couple leaving the building below.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Leaving Meeting With Emmanuel Macron

Throughout this week, Rihanna has been subject to a new spat of rumors. Seemingly based on nothing else but her outfits largely covering up her stomach, pregnancy rumors have spread. With nearly every picture of the singer that emerged from fashion week, the comments swarmed with those speculating that a she could have a third child on the way.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had their second child Riot just last year. It came after she surprised fans with an announcement of her second pregnancy during her highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show performance. It's her second child with ASAP Rocky following the birth of their son RZA back in 2022. Jokes about Rihanna's long drought without a new studio album have persisted for years with many fans hoping that it would come with last year's Super Bowl show. What do you think of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron while in Paris for fashion week? Let us know in the comment section below.

