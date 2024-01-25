Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Stun In Paris Fashion Week Looks

Paris Fashion Week has different celebrities from across a variety of mediums showing up in stunning looks. Unsurprisingly that's crossed over into the music world quite a bit. Pharrell put on yet another show as head of menswear at Louis Vuitton that had plenty of musical moments. He used an unreleased collaboration with Miley Cyrus as backing music during a part of the show. He also recruited Pusha T to flex his runway skills and walk in the show.

Speaking of unreleased music, Kendrick Lamar popped up at the Chanel show. But the rapper wasn't only a guest in attendance. Unreleased Kendrick songs were used to soundtrack both the show itself and an accompanying short film. Jay-Z also announced his new collaboration with Moncler called Moncler Genius. Rihanna was also in attendance for the Christian Dior show. She stepped out earlier this week in a sleek black fit with some shimmering accessories that left fans divided. Now she's once again out and about in Paris, this time alongside ASAP Rocky. Check out the couple's new looks below.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Paris Looks

In the new pictures the pair are once again sporting some predominately black fits though they've both also brought some gold accessories along with them. But it was something entirely different from their clothes that fans were paying attention to. The first thing was Rihanna's wig, which many had jokes and critiques for. "And to her hairstylist… come outside we not gon jump you" one of the top comments on the post reads.

Other commenters discuss the rumors that Rihanna could be pregnant once again. "I think she pregnant again 😂 hiding that stomach a lot lately" and "The face definitely giving she on baby #3. I know baby I had them back to back too for a few years lol" two other top comments read. What do you think of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's new looks? Are the better than what Rihanna wore to the Christian Dior show earlier this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

