Rihanna Goes All Black For Christian Dior Spring/Summer Show

Paris Fashion Week is underway this week and the celebrities are piling up. Unsurprisingly, Pharrell brought the musical world with him during his newest Louis Vuitton show. That included playing an old unreleased Miley Cyrus collab and even having Pusha T walk as a model in the show. Chris Brown was in attendance enjoying a performance by Gunna while re-igniting beef with Quavo. Yasiin Bey caught some heat online for his earlier take on Drake being pop-rap and also caught up with Solange. And just this morning J-Lo, Zendaya, and Hunter Schafer caught up during the Schiaparelli show.

But even amongst a sea of stunning fits Rihanna is attempting to rise above everybody else. She turned up over the weekend for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer show in an all black look. That included a black jacket, hat, and bag accessorized with a glistening silver necklace. Despite some praise from the fashion world for her look, fans in the comments aren't convinced. "Baaabbbyyyyy you coulda came harder the hat throwing me TF off" one comment reads. But there are still some impressed by what she delivered. "We know she gone pull a look especially a layered one" another comment suggests. Check out the entire look below.

Rihanna's Fashion Week Look

Rihanna made her own moves in the fashion world a few weeks ago. Savage x Fenty dropped their Valentine's day collection, which is available now. In the announcement and promotion of the new lingerie line, RiRi herself serves as a model. The brand took to Instagram to share some scintillating shots of the singer sporting the recently released pieces.

In recent months, Rihanna has mostly focused on her family. She and rapper A$AP Rocky had their second child Riot last year. Her second pregnancy was famously announced during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance last year. What do you think of Rihanna's look at the Christian Dior show? Do you think the outfit was too boring for such a massive star? Let us know in the comment section below.

