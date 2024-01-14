Is Rihanna Pregnant Again?

An X Premium user appears to have started a viral rumor using a picture from the singer's last preganancy.

Street Style : Day Two - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

A photo posted to social media has sparked rumors that Rihanna is pregnant again. The wave of speculation appears to have begun with a post from X user @LustSierra, who posted a photo of A$AP Rocky posing with a visibly pregnant Rihanna. This led other social media users to question whether Rihanna was pregnant with the couple's third child.

However, it appears that the speculation is nothing more than a wild rumor. Community Notes users have reportedly identified the photo as being from June 2023, when Rocky and Rihanna attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. Given that @LustSierra is an X Premium user, there is the possibility that the original post is intentionally fake. X Premium users are compensated based on their engagement, thus incentivizing people to produce content that could go viral regardless of its veracity.

Rihanna Calls A$AP Rocky's Parenting A "Turn-On"

However, this is not to say that Rihanna isn't disinterested in having another child. “I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad). And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it," Rihanna told Access Hollywood in December 2023.

Furthermore, sources told Us Weekly in November 2023 that Rihanna would still love to have a daughter. "Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day. She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed," one source claimed. Additionally, a second source appeared to confirm it was a desire shared by Rocky. The couple was "living out their dreams together" according to the source. However, Rihanna has also reportedly expressed fears of being a single mother if Rocky is jailed on gun charges related to an altercation with A$AP Bari.

Ben Mock
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia.