Reginae Carter’s New Hair Has People Comparing Her To Everyone From Rihanna To Phaedra Parks

Reginae Carter debuted a new hairdo, a gorgeous gradiented down do that goes from dark to a light blonde. Carter showed off the new do alongside a black dress with a plunging neckline. "Blondes have more fun #Chanel25," Carter wrote as a caption. While absolutely gorgeous, the look also made her unrecognizable to some social media users.

"Oh she looks older! I thought this was Dr. Heavenly," one person noted. "Like did Riri start this?" someone else asked, referring to Rihanna's own recent debut for a lighter hair tone. "Not one I thought this was someone else if anything she look like her mother. Beautiful, with style by the way Phaedra last picture looked good and young," a third person complimented. This was a reference to the Atlanta icon, Phaedra Parks.

Reginae Asks People Stop Comparing Rappers To Lil Wayne

Elsewhere, earlier this year, Carter spoke on the trend of people comparing newer rappers to her father. "'KEEP MY FATHER'S NAME OUT YA MOUTH,'" she tweeted, along with two laughing emojis. "Nah fr y’all need to stop comparing my dad to the new kids on the block .. gotta stop ! Everybody is super talented and dope ! Let them have their run and time will tell .. but leave that marathon Wayne ran out of it …" Carter wrote on social media back in January.

However, that might be about to start all over again. Wayne is about to drop not one, but two albums. First, there is Welcome 2 ColleGrove, his long-awaited collab album with 2 Chainz. After that, there is also Tha Carter VI, which Wayne previewed with The Fix Before Tha Carter. The full album is expected out soon, although a release date has not been announced. Meanwhile, Welcome 2 ColleGrove is out on November 17. Originally, it was going to compete with Pink Friday 2. However, Nicki Minaj later postponed her release to her birthday in December.

