Reginae Carter Celebrates Father's Day With Lil Wayne Throwback

Today, Reginae Carter took to social media to celebrate her dad, Lil Wayne, on Father’s Day. She posted a throwback photo of her father holding her as a young child, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to my everything.” Carter additionally celebrated her stepfather, her grandfather, and more on her story.

Carter also has a new reality show alongside her mother, Toya Johnson-Rushing, set to premier this fall. The WE TV series is titled Toya And Reginae. “As happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos,” a press release for the show teases. Johnson-Rushing says, “I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last.”

Reginae And Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter attend Reginae Carter’s 22nd Hot Girl Birthday at Republic Lounge on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Last month, Carter was unfortunately the victim of a home invasion. She shared with her followers that her boyfriend, Armon Warren, was home at the time and failed to check on her after the incident. “When I see so many females bashing me because I go on Instagram and Twitter and I’m filled with emotions, and everybody does it, our generation we grew up on that…but I can’t do it cause I’m Reginae Carter…and if I do it I’m bashing somebody,” she explained in an emotional video. “That’s not the case. I love very hard and I’m very genuine and something really big happened to me and the person who I love did not check on me, but he made a YouTube video, so yes I do feel like that’s a little clout chasing.”

YK Osiris took the opportunity to make a move on Reginae, writing, “Awwww I knew I would be the one,” on an post about the breakup. He reportedly later threatened Warren, telling him “Don’t ever bring your bitcha*s in my DM I’ll slap the shit out of you n-gga that’s on my son especially wen I don’t know you.”

