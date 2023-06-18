Reginae Carter Celebrates Father’s Day With Lil Wayne Throwback
Today, Reginae Carter took to social media to celebrate her dad, Lil Wayne, on Father’s Day. She posted a throwback photo of her father holding her as a young child, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to my everything.” Carter additionally celebrated her stepfather, her grandfather, and more on her story.
Carter also has a new reality show alongside her mother, Toya Johnson-Rushing, set to premier this fall. The WE TV series is titled Toya And Reginae. “As happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos,” a press release for the show teases. Johnson-Rushing says, “I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last.”
Read More: WE TV Greenlits Reality Show For Lil Wayne’s Ex And Daughter
Reginae And Lil Wayne
Last month, Carter was unfortunately the victim of a home invasion. She shared with her followers that her boyfriend, Armon Warren, was home at the time and failed to check on her after the incident. “When I see so many females bashing me because I go on Instagram and Twitter and I’m filled with emotions, and everybody does it, our generation we grew up on that…but I can’t do it cause I’m Reginae Carter…and if I do it I’m bashing somebody,” she explained in an emotional video. “That’s not the case. I love very hard and I’m very genuine and something really big happened to me and the person who I love did not check on me, but he made a YouTube video, so yes I do feel like that’s a little clout chasing.”
YK Osiris took the opportunity to make a move on Reginae, writing, “Awwww I knew I would be the one,” on an post about the breakup. He reportedly later threatened Warren, telling him “Don’t ever bring your bitcha*s in my DM I’ll slap the shit out of you n-gga that’s on my son especially wen I don’t know you.”
Read More: Reginae Carter Drags Trolls After Boyfriend Armon Warren Gifts Her A Promise Ring