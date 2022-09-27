It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Lil Wayne celebrates his 40th Birthday at The Nice Guy on September 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for The Goldwing Group )

During the dinner, Wayne’s friends and family played a video of some of his friends, peers, and associates in the entertainment industry showing him the utmost love. Weezy’s protegé’s, Nicki Minaj and Drake, offered him the utmost praise for changing their lives forever. However, it was Kanye West who reiterated the claims of Wayne’s protegés.

“Yo, we out here in Paris,” he said before speaking inaudibly. “Happy birthday to the GOAT, Lil Wayne. This is Ye.”

The tribute video also contained tributes from Floyd Mayweather, and NBA Youngboy, who aptly referred to himself as Wayne’s “son.”

The five-minute clip also boasted additional appearances from DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Janet Jackson, and more, before closing out with Khaled’s “God Did.”

Wayne’s birthday festivities included even more surprises. As he was joined by his friends for a lovely dinner, Keith Sweat popped out for a private performance. The legendary R&B singer performed his 1987 hit, “Don’t Stop Your Love,” as the rap phenom got his groove on. Clearly, it was an incredible night to commemorate Lil Wayne’s life.

Happy birthday, Lil Wayne! Sound off in the comments with your favorite Lil Wayne verse of all time.