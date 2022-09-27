Lil Wayne turns 40 years old today and his most famous protegé shared a few throwback photos to commemorate the occasion. Just as the clock struck midnight, Drake shared a slew of photos of Lil Wayne from over the years. One of the photos included Wayne showing his Cash Money stomach tattoo. Drizzy shared another from the days of Tha Carter II, and one of Lil Wayne holding a baby Reginae Carter.

Via Drake’s Instagram

Via Drake’s Instagram

Via Drake’s Instagram

Via Drake’s Instagram

In addition to the photos of his mentor, Drake also changed his profile picture to a photo of Lil Wayne and Juvenile.

Drake changed his profile photo in honor of Lil Wayne's birthday 🙌 https://t.co/FoC4kydEIQ pic.twitter.com/r7kLf8qxkS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 27, 2022

Lil Wayne’s been celebrating his milestone birthday over the past few days. Over the weekend, Skip Bayless, YG, and others joined Lil Wayne for an extravagant birthday dinner. It even had a private performance from Keith Sweat, who performed a rendition of “Don’t Stop Your Love.”

Drake and Nicki Minaj appeared in a tribute video presented to Wayne during his dinner. Though Drake expressed his love for Lil Wayne, he also poked fun at his mentor’s inability to use technology.

“I ain’t shit without you,” the Toronto rapper repeated as he showcased the numerous awards on his display case in his mansion. “We wouldn’t be nowhere without our fearless leader,” he added in conclusion.

Drake and Nicki Minaj wishing Lil Wayne a happy 40th birthday!

🐐 🦉 👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/Onyqyx6ej7 — Crypto Weezy (@Crypto_Weezyy) September 27, 2022

In related news, Lil Wayne is currently ramping up to release his forthcoming album, Tha Carter VI. He announced the upcoming installment in Wayne’s series with Drake and Nicki Minaj at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto. Most recently, Wayne and Juelz Santana locked in studio time to work on the project. They didn’t share any updates on the release of I Can’t Feel My Face, though.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on any more details surrounding the forthcoming project from Lil Wayne.