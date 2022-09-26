If you know anything about Skip Bayless, then you know he is actually very good friends with Lil Wayne. The two have a strong bond when it comes to the sports world, and as a result, Wayne is a frequent guest on Undisputed. Interestingly enough, Wayne even wrote the theme song for the show, which just goes to show how much he respects the long-time sports provocateur.

Both Bayless and Wayne live in Los Angeles right now, which makes it convenient for the two to link up with one another. A good example of this came last night as Bayless was a guest at Wayne’s 40th birthday party.

Just returned from Lil Wayne's 40th birthday party. Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 26, 2022

“Just returned from Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party. Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!!” Bayless wrote.

Bayless even took a picture with Wayne and as you can see, the two were all smiles. It was brave of Bayless to attend the event, especially considering Wayne’s Packers defeated Bayless’ second-favorite team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wayne and I at his 40th birthday party tonight in LA. HAPPYBIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uVjtM32QKS — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 26, 2022

Bayless has always praised Wayne, so it’s good to see the two still going strong after all of these years. Hopefully, Wayne didn’t rub the Packers win in Bayless’ face too strongly.